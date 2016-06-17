UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 X5 Retail Group :
* Kamaz signed strategic partnership agreement with X5 Retail Group, X5 plans to buy trucks from Kamaz and from its authorized dealers
* The model, number and configuration of Kamaz vehicles meant for purchase will be determined based on the retailer's needs in accordance with the group's annual fleet expansion plans Source text: bit.ly/21q0mOe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources