June 17 X5 Retail Group :

* Kamaz signed strategic partnership agreement with X5 Retail Group, X5 plans to buy trucks from Kamaz and from its authorized dealers

* The model, number and configuration of Kamaz vehicles meant for purchase will be determined based on the retailer's needs in accordance with the group's annual fleet expansion plans