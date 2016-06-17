UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigating CEO's 2015 share purchase
* Deutsche Boerse says cooperating with investigation (Adds details on share purchases, background)
June 17 Social Commerce Group Se
* Annual general meeting of Social Commerce Group to resolve on capital increase
* Share capital to be increased from currently 1,811,999.00 euros by up to 700,001.00 euros to up to 2,512,000.00 euros through issue of up to 700,001 new shares
* Overall quantified emission volume is up to around 5 million euros ($5.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deutsche Boerse says cooperating with investigation (Adds details on share purchases, background)
ACCRA, Feb 1 Ghana's new government has inherited a budget deficit of around 10 percent of economic output, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on Wednesday, double the 2016 target set by the previous government.
Feb 1 Puerto Rico's government said it will miss some debt payments due on Wednesday, including general obligation bonds backed by the U.S. territory's constitution, debt at its public finance and infrastructure agencies, and $279 million owed by its Government Development Bank.