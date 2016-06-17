June 17 Social Commerce Group Se

* Annual general meeting of Social Commerce Group to resolve on capital increase

* Share capital to be increased from currently 1,811,999.00 euros by up to 700,001.00 euros to up to 2,512,000.00 euros through issue of up to 700,001 new shares

* Overall quantified emission volume is up to around 5 million euros ($5.63 million)