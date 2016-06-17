June 17 Nordea
* Leaves comments on Danish FSA inspection of Nordea Bank
Danmark 2015
* Says in June 2015 Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
investigated how Nordea Bank Danmark A/S had followed
regulations regarding anti-money laundering (AML)
* Says outcome has resulted in criticism and matter will in
accordance with Danish administrative practice be handed over to
police for further handling and possible sanctions
* Says we realise that we initially underestimated
complexity and time it takes to change our procedures
* Says deficiencies within AML are known to us and we have
in close dialogue with authorities addressed these in action
plan that we launched last spring
