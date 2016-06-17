June 17 (Reuters) -

* Apple's Iphones found to have violated Chinese rival's patent- Bloomberg

* iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 plus infringe on patent rights owned by Shenzhen Baili because of similarities to its 100c phone, the Beijing Intellectual Property office wrote in its decision -Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/23fJpHH) Further company coverage: [ AAPL.O]