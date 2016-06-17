BRIEF-CALIAN REPORTS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $0.45 PER SHARE
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR
June 17 Viacom Inc :
* On June 13, entered into an indemnification agreement with each of Philippe P. Dauman, George S. Abrams
* Co to pay Dauman and Abrams' costs related to lawsuit filed seeking to invalidate removal as trustees of Sumner Redstone National Amusements Trust
* Agreements with CEO Dauman, board member Abrams approved in advance by committee comprised of independent members of board of directors Source text: (1.usa.gov/261aFPn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRASILIA, Feb 1 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday postponed a decision regarding asset sales by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, leaving in place a court order blocking new deals in the company's divestment program.
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage: