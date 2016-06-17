June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Prior to EGM, Topsil had received an increased offer from GlobalWafers on 355 million Danish crowns ($53.7 million) on debt-free basis

* General meeting approved board's proposal for change of company's name to Cemat A/S

* Completion of sale of silicon business is expected in July 2016

($1 = 6.6061 Danish crowns)