BRIEF-CALIAN REPORTS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $0.45 PER SHARE
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR
June 17 SIFCO Industries Inc :
* Says Peter W. Knapper appointed CEO and president
* On June 13, 2016, board of directors voted to increase size of board
* Appointment of Peter W. Knapper, age 55, to succeed Lipscomb as company's president and chief executive officer
* Lipscomb will continue to serve as director of board, will remain company's principal executive officer until his retirement
BRASILIA, Feb 1 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday postponed a decision regarding asset sales by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, leaving in place a court order blocking new deals in the company's divestment program.
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016