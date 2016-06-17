June 17 SIFCO Industries Inc :

* Says Peter W. Knapper appointed CEO and president

* On June 13, 2016, board of directors voted to increase size of board

* Appointment of Peter W. Knapper, age 55, to succeed Lipscomb as company's president and chief executive officer

* Lipscomb will continue to serve as director of board, will remain company's principal executive officer until his retirement