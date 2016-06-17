BRIEF-Kickstarter acquires Huzza, opens first international office based in Vancouver
* Kickstarter - acquires Huzza; opens first international office based in Vancouver, Canada Source text : http://kck.st/2jDwRZe
June 17 Sanoma Oyj :
* Acquires De Boeck's educational publishing activities in Belgium
* Acquisition comprises two companies - De Boeck Education and De Boeck Digital with combined revenues of 17 million euros ($19.13 million) in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kickstarter - acquires Huzza; opens first international office based in Vancouver, Canada Source text : http://kck.st/2jDwRZe
PARIS, Feb 1 After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting.
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday delayed a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, after the panel's Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying that nominee Scott Pruitt doubts the science of climate change.