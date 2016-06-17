Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* If Topsil's shareholder would not approve sale to Globalwafers on EGM on June 17, Topsil's board expects to accept offer from NSIG
* Still plans to hold EGM on June 17 in accordance to Globalwafers offer
* Board has given both Globalwafers and NSIG opportunity to make final bid before EGM Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)