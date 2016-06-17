June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* If Topsil's shareholder would not approve sale to Globalwafers on EGM on June 17, Topsil's board expects to accept offer from NSIG

* Still plans to hold EGM on June 17 in accordance to Globalwafers offer

* Board has given both Globalwafers and NSIG opportunity to make final bid before EGM Source text for Eikon:

