June 17 Gaz :

* Signs agreement on strategic cooperation with Sberbank

* Says under agreement Sberbank to provide financing of up to 5 billion roubles ($76.55 million) in 2016-2017, within the overall credit limit of up to 35 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1tzZ6xJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3193 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)