UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Gaz :
* Signs agreement on strategic cooperation with Sberbank
* Says under agreement Sberbank to provide financing of up to 5 billion roubles ($76.55 million) in 2016-2017, within the overall credit limit of up to 35 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1tzZ6xJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3193 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources