* WSP Global Inc says has entered into an agreement with
Schlumberger to acquire its industrial water consultancy
business
* Deal will enable to provide water consulting services,
project solutions to industrial clients worldwide, will
establish presence for co in Chile, Peru
* WSP Global Inc says transaction is expected to close in Q3
of 2016
