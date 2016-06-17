June 17 WSP Global Inc :

* WSP enhances its expertise in water through proposed acquisition of Schlumberger's industrial water consultancy business

* Deal will enable to provide water consulting services, project solutions to industrial clients worldwide, will establish presence for co in Chile, Peru

* WSP Global Inc says transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2016

