June 17 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA :

* To propose share capital increase of 51.7 million euros ($58.17 million) with issuance of 17.2 million new common shares

* Nominal value of new shares to be 3.0 euros and issue price 5.0 euros each

* New shares to be assigned exclusively to Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)