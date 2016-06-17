(Corrects to add missing information on $160 million notes.)

June 17 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says DTEK Finance PLC is soliciting consent of holders of its $750 million 7.875 pct senior notes due 2018 and $160 million 10.375 pct senior notes due 2018

* Says seeks consent of holders of the notes to the potential deleveraging transaction

* The consent solicitation deadline is June 29 Source text:

