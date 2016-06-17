UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
June 17 Workspace Group Plc
* Response to media speculation
* Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of an office campus in hammersmith for around £120 million.
* There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed.
* Confirms that it has been in discussions for asset in question and if acquisition was to proceed, it would be funded from existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage:
* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2017, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS