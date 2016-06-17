June 17 UK's CMA

* Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published

* William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma's provisional findings

* William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry

* William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations Source text : bit.ly/1Yxz8pN