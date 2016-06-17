BRIEF-Hyundai's January U.S. vehicle sales up 3.3 pct
* Reports January U.S. sales of 46,507 units, up 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 UK's CMA
* Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published
* William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma's provisional findings
* William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry
* William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations Source text : bit.ly/1Yxz8pN Further company coverage:
* Reports January U.S. sales of 46,507 units, up 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Brazil's Trade Ministry published on Wednesday export data for the month of January. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity January 2017 January 2016 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 2.5 mln 2.49 mln CRUDE OIL (TNS) 5.6 mln 3.92 mln SOYBEANS (TNS) 912,000 394,000 IRON ORE (TNS) 28.9 mln 25.04 mln SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.78 mln 1.13 mln POULTRY (TNS) 325,400
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexico expects to begin formal talks from around the beginning of May on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) following a 90-day consultation with the private sector, the government said on Wednesday.