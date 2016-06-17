BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
June 17 NunaMinerals A/S
* Advises that two former employees filed petition for bankruptcy of NunaMinerals which led to a court meeting on June 10
* Petitions of two former employees were subsequently withdrawn
* Is continuing to make every effort to achieve viable reconstruction of the company
* Remains uncertain whether such reconstruction can be achieved
* Annual report 2015 has not yet been completed but the company is making arrangements to complete report as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.