UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
June 17 Allianz says
* To acquire Zurich Assurances Maroc, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Company in Morocco.
* Zurich Morocco unit has gross premiums of 114 million eur
* Purchase price is 244 million euros Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage:
* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2017, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS