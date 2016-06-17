Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Affecto Plc :
* Signed a new term loan agreement of 18.5 million euros ($20.9 million)
* Will repay loan in semi-annual instalments of 2 million euros starting in Dec 2016.
* New loan replaces previous loan of 18.5 million euros that will expire in end of june 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)