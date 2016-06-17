June 17 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Unions ratify new agreements
* New contracts go into effect immediately
* New contracts, which cover about 36,000 employees
primarily in Verizon's wireline business, will run through Aug.
3, 2019
* Company's key objectives for round of bargaining were in
areas of healthcare, post-retirement costs and workforce
flexibility
* Will realize cost savings, cost avoidance through
healthcare plan changes, more healthcare contributions, medicare
advantage plans for retirees
* Agreements allow for more flexibility in call sharing to
"better serve customers"
* Agreements give company ability to offer special buyout
incentives to associates
