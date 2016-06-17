June 17 West Corp :
* West Corporation announces completion of private offering
of senior notes, new term loans and revolving credit facility
* Closed on an amendment to credit agreement establishes
commitments for a new 7 year senior secured term loan B-12
facility in an aggregate principal amount of $870 million
* A new 5 year senior secured term loan A-2 facility in an
aggregate principal amount of $650 million
* A new 5 year senior secured term loan B-14 facility in an
aggregate principal amount of $260 million
* Expects to use proceeds of new facilities to repay a
portion of its existing term loan facilities
