June 17 West Corp :

* West Corporation announces completion of private offering of senior notes, new term loans and revolving credit facility

* Closed on an amendment to credit agreement establishes commitments for a new 7 year senior secured term loan B-12 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $870 million

* A new 5 year senior secured term loan A-2 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $650 million

* A new 5 year senior secured term loan B-14 facility in an aggregate principal amount of $260 million

* Expects to use proceeds of new facilities to repay a portion of its existing term loan facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: