BRIEF-Allstate Foundation awards $1.2 mln to expand welfare programs
Allstate Foundation awards $1.2 million to expand programs for domestic violence and financial abuse victims nationally
June 17 Promsvyazbank :
* Says announces placement of 371.13 billion preferred shares in closed subscription to be offered to Promsvyaz Capital
* The placement price is 0.01 rouble per share
The placement price is 0.01 rouble per share

Beginning of the placement is June 21

* Q4 operating profit 7.4 million euros ($8 million) versus 16.4 million euros year ago
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2 to grow its market share, its chief executive said on Wednesday.