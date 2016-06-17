June 17 Jg Wentworth Co
* The J.G. Wentworth Company announces $110.8 million
structured settlement, lottery and annuity payments fixed rate
asset sale
* Private placement totals $110.8 million and is comprised
of two asset pools
* First pool consisted of $50.8 million which closed on June
17, 2016 and generated over $18 million of net cash
* Second pool of up to $60 million is scheduled to close in
Q3 of this year and will generate additional cash at that time
* Will continue to find new avenues for funding in addition
to traditional abs platform
* Assets are payments from pools of rights arising under
court ordered structured settlement payments, court ordered
lottery payments
* Assets also include annuity payment purchase contracts
primarily originated by J.G. Wentworth, Peachtree financial
solutions companies
