BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Lpath Inc :
* Lpath awarded department of defense grant for traumatic brain injury pain study
* Awarded a $1.45 million two-year grant by defense medical research and development program, an agency of U.S. Department Of Defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.