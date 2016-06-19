Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 20 (Reuters) -
* U.S. antitrust regulators have privately expressed concerns about Anthem's proposed acquisition of Cigna- WSJ, citing sources
U.S. antitrust regulators skeptical that the companies can offer concessions that would fully preserve competition in industry- WSJ, citing sources
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."