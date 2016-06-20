Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 20 Mtn Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - appointment of new MTN Group President & Chief Executive Officer and other appointments
* Completed review of its governance and management structures in accordance with its undertaking to do so
* Resolved to appoint rob shuter as new group president and ceo
* Rob may commence as soon as it is practically possible in 2017 but not later than 1 July 2017
* Shuter is current CEO of european cluster at Vodafone Group
* Appointment of a new VP M&A and Strategy effective 1 October 2016
* Godfrey Motsa appointed by countries in sea region (excluding South Africa) to oversee operations with effect from 1 July 2016
* Nhleko will revert to his role as non executive chairman as soon as Shuter assumes new position as soon as practicably possible
* Nhleko will continue to provide necessary leadership as non executive chairman for next two and a half years when he plans to step down
* Appointment of additional non executive directors: Paul Hanratty, Stan Miller, Nkululeko Sowazi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)