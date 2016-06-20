UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 eDreams Odiego SA :
* FY 2015/2016 revenue margin 463.3 million euros ($525.43 million) versus 436.0 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 12.4 million euros versus loss 181.3 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA up 15 percent at 85.3 million euros versus year ago
* Sees 2017 bookings over 10.7 million euros, revenue margin over 463 million euros
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA at around 105 million euros (+10 pct growth)
Source text: bit.ly/1Oy1luL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources