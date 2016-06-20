June 20 Hailiang Education Group Inc

* Hailiang Education to provide school management services to Xiantao No. 1 Middle School

* Its affiliate to acquire 80 pct of equity interests in Xiantao No.1 Middle School in Hubei province, China, for a total consideration of RMB224 million