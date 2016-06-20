BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Communications sales & leasing to acquire tower cloud
* Says deal for $230 mln in cash and stock
* Says intends to fund cash portion of transaction through cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Says transaction is expected to close by early Q4 of 2016
* Says Tower cloud shareholders may receive additional consideration contingent upon tower cloud achieving certain milestones
* Says deal value including $180 mln of cash and issuance of 1.9 mln shares of cs&l common stock
* Says to achieve annual run-rate cost synergies of $6 mln within 3 years after closing by combining operations of peg bandwidth, tower cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.