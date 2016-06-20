June 20 Ixonos Oyj :

* Ixonos and Savox Communications Oy Ab (Ltd) have concluded a product development agreement

* Agreement will remain in force for a minimum of one year

* Parties have non-bindingly estimated potential value of services provided by Ixonos to Savox to amount to 1 million - 2 million euros ($1.13 million - $2.27 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8830 euros)