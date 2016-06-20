BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Bellus Health Inc
* Announces top-line phase 3 results of kiacta for treatment of aa amyloidosis
* In study, Kiacta did not meet primary efficacy endpoint in slowing renal function decline
* Kiacta was shown to be safe and well tolerated over treatment periods of greater than 4 years
* Further analysis of data is ongoing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.