June 20 Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill :
* Upgraded short-term view on U.S. Treasuries amid looming
risks and dovish expectations for central bank policy
* In Eurozone, expect no imminent change in ECB policy, but
see extension of quantitative easing in interest-rate-sensitive
assets
* Have upgraded U.S. Treasuries and fixed income overall to
neutral
* In Japan, BOJ to likely ease further in July/Sept,could
intervene earlier to stabilize yen in case of Brexit outcome
* Prefer Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities over
nominal Treasuries,slowing policy divergence should limit upward
pressure on dollar
* "Brexit-induced risk aversion and easy central bank policy
have global bond yields sinking"
Source text - bit.ly/1SsnXJT
