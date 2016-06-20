BRIEF-Disney CEO Iger will miss Trump meeting -spokeswoman
* Disney CEO Bob Iger will miss Trump meeting because of previously scheduled Disney board meeting - Disney spokeswoman
June 20 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says term loan facility will amortize at a rate of 5.0 pct of original principal amount per annum for first two years
* Amendment extends credit facility maturity date to June 17, 2021
* Credit facility replaces existing revolving credit facility with revolving credit facility in amount of up to $350.0 million - SEC filing
* Will use borrowings under facility to refinance existing indebtedness, redeem 7.125 pct second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Senior U.S. congressional Republicans say they will support new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump says "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it.
BERLIN/NEW YORK, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc had filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.