June 20 Fitch:

* Fitch: Anthem block of Cigna buy wouldn't likely hurt ratings

* Cancellation of acquisition of Cigna Corp by Anthem Inc would likely result in an affirmation of Anthem's rating

* Materially higher than expected financing costs or adverse divestiture requirements could result in a one-notch downgrade

* Longer term, assuming acquisition proceeds and ratings are affirmed, Anthem's ratings could be downgraded