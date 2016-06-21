BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :
* Has signed two lease agreements with total value exceeding 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($425,180) during rental periods
* Has signed agreement with Elgiganten PhoneHouse and with multibrand store Bond concerning mall in Motala (property Plåtslagaren 7)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: