June 23 DNO says:
* Today reported receipt of $24.28 million from Kurdistan
Regional Government as a second payment towards May crude oil
deliveries to export market from Tawke field in Iraq.
* With receipt of $15.00 million earlier this week, the
payment completes settlement of total invoiced amount for May of
$39.28 million, of which $32.95 million comprised monthly
entitlement and $6.34 million was towards recovery of
outstanding receivables for past deliveries.
* The funds will be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel
Energy.
* Tawke production in May averaged 117,757 barrels of oil
per day (bopd), of which 114,848 bopd were earmarked for export.
