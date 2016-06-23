UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 AS Company SA :
* Executes 1-for-2 reverse stock split by increasing share price from 0.34 euros ($0.3874) to 0.68 euros
* 1-for-2 reverse stock split reduces shares outstanding from 26.3 million to 13.1 million
* Approves cash return by decreasing its share capital by 0.03 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources