BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc :
* Walmart may continue to operate its existing digital platforms in China, including Walmart China and Sam's club websites and apps
* For Q2, financial impact from transaction is discrete item which is estimated to increase EPS from continuing operations by about $0.16-$0.19
* Walmart will not engage in other e-commerce direct sale, e-commerce marketplace or "O2O" platforms in China Source text (1.usa.gov/28JldqE) Further company coverage:
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results