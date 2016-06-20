June 20 Nikkei:

* Panasonic will begin mass-producing components for electric-car batteries ahead of schedule at an American factory it is building with Tesla - Nikkei

* The lithium-ion-battery plant is now set to open this July, with power cell production to begin in November - Nikkei

* Tesla is thought to have called on Panasonic to compress its timeline after receiving large number of preorders for Model 3 sedan, due out next year - Nikkei