UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Nikkei:
* Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units, or 50% more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei
* Mazda Motor intends to broaden its suv lineup and tool more of its factories for mixed model production - Nikkei
* 800,000 suvs Mazda plans to make in fiscal 2018 will account for 50% of its total planned global production of 1.65 million cars that year - Nikkei
* Mazda plans a full model change for the CX-5 next february, and will debut a new suv model with three rows of seats in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei
* During latter half of 2016, some production of mazda's Cx-3 subcompact crossover suv will be shifted from main plant in Hiroshima to a plant in Hofu - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources