June 20 Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor aims to boost global suv output and sales in fiscal 2018 to 800,000 units, or 50% more than in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei

* Mazda Motor intends to broaden its suv lineup and tool more of its factories for mixed model production - Nikkei

* 800,000 suvs Mazda plans to make in fiscal 2018 will account for 50% of its total planned global production of 1.65 million cars that year - Nikkei

* Mazda plans a full model change for the CX-5 next february, and will debut a new suv model with three rows of seats in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

* During latter half of 2016, some production of mazda's Cx-3 subcompact crossover suv will be shifted from main plant in Hiroshima to a plant in Hofu - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)