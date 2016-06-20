June 20 Whitehorse Finance Inc :

* On june 14, 2016, Mr. Gerhard Lombard submitted his resignation from his position as chief financial officer - SEC filing

* On june 17, 2016, co elected edward giordano as interim chief financial officer, effective as of august 5, 2016

* Giordano will serve as chief financial officer until a permanent chief financial officer is appointed by board of directors