June 20 CalPERS:

* CalPERS news: CalPERS names Douglas Hoffner interim CEO

* Board of administration appointed Douglas Hoffner as pension fund's interim CEO as it completes process for a new CEO

* Hoffner currently serves as calPERS deputy executive officer for operations and technology

* Hoffner will assume the interim CEO post on july 1 following the June 30, 2016 retirement of calPERS current ceo Anne Stausboll