BRIEF-Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
June 20 CalPERS:
* CalPERS news: CalPERS names Douglas Hoffner interim CEO
* Board of administration appointed Douglas Hoffner as pension fund's interim CEO as it completes process for a new CEO
* Hoffner currently serves as calPERS deputy executive officer for operations and technology
* Hoffner will assume the interim CEO post on july 1 following the June 30, 2016 retirement of calPERS current ceo Anne Stausboll (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Cerberus Capital Management LP's chief executive, Stephen Feinberg, is in talks to join U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in a senior role, the private equity firm said on Thursday.
* Cerberus Capital Management CEO Steve Feinberg in talks to join trump administration in a "senior role" - CNBC citing Dow Jones