June 20 WP Glimcher Inc :

* WP Glimcher announces leadership transition and proposed corporate change of name

* Resignation of Michael P. Glimcher as vice chairman, chief executive officer and director

* Louis G. Conforti to serve as interim CEO

* Robert J. Laikin to serve as non-executive chairman of board of directors

* Company expects to take a charge associated with management changes and investigation of strategic alternatives in Q2 of 2016

* Conforti will remain as a member of board

* Company will include a proposal to change its name to Washington Prime Group Inc at its annual meeting