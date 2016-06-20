June 20 Dream Office Real Estate Investment
Trust :
* Dream Office REIT announces New Scotia Plaza co-ownership
arrangement with Kingsett Capital and AIMCO
* Kingsett and AIMCO have agreed to acquire a 16.67%
ownership interest in Scotia Plaza from trust
* Kingsett and AIMCO will be assuming a 50% share of
existing financing on properties
* Trust expects to receive net proceeds of approximately
$115 million before closing costs and adjustments
* Kingsett and AIMCO will concurrently acquire 33.33%
interest currently owned by H&R REIT
