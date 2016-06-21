BRIEF-Ball Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Ball Corp - company reaffirms 2017 and long-term financial goals
June 20 Grana Y Montero Saa
* Announces awarding of contract for construction of schools in 14 cities in Colombia
* Exact Sciences Corp says that Cologuard is included in medicare advantage advance notice and draft call letter
* Edgewell Personal Care announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results and maintains fiscal year 2017 financial outlook