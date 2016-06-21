BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Reaches agreement to acquire 2 retail units let to H&M and Sting at Hasselt, Demerstraat 21-25
* Acquisition price of shares is based on an investment value for property of 27.8 million euro ($31.5 million)
* This transaction lifts fair value of QRF portfolio to approximately 245 million euro Source text: bit.ly/28Jjqnm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: