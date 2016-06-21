Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 21 Huber+Suhner AG :
* In H1 expects a net profit significantly higher than in previous year's period and an EBIT margin exceeding mid-term target range of 6-9 percent slightly
* Expects an increase of net sales of more than 5 percent for first half of year 2016 compared to previous first half Source text - bit.ly/28K7wK4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)