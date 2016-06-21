June 21 Senior Plc

* In first half, group's activity in aerospace division is anticipated to increase in line with expectations, resulting from additional content on new aircraft.

* As expected, margins in aerospace division will be lower in h1 2016 as ramp-up of new production programmes continues.

* Consistent with position set out in update of 21 april 2016, revenue in aerospace division is expected to grow in 2016 with a stronger profit in second half

* In flexonics division, following most recent market and customer data for heavy truck and oil and gas sectors, it is anticipated that revenues in second half of 2016 will be lower than first half

* Continue to focus on cost initiatives and these are anticipated to provide some improvement in flexonics profits in second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)