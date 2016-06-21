BRIEF-Jordan Projects for Tourism Development FY profit declines
* FY net profit 1.1 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
June 21 Nordea Bank AB
* Swedish FSA says in its May 26 stability report assessed that Nordea as well as other major banks easily meet capital current requirements
* FSA says, as previously announced, is evaluating the major Swedish banks' internal models and has made clear this will result in higher capital requirements
* Swedish FSA says as can be currently assessed any need for additional capital at Nordea would be significantly lower than newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reported
* SvD, citing sources, reported an internal document at Sweden's financial watchdog shows Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending and could need as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.70 billion) in new capital
* A spokesman at Nordea said the Nordic region's biggest bank had more than fulfilled capital requirements in the financial watchdog's latest assessment Source text: here Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 92,958 dinars versus loss 237,047 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jGUdgz) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)