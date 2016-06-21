BRIEF-Jordan Projects for Tourism Development FY profit declines
* FY net profit 1.1 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
June 21 BankNordik P/F :
* Says Icelandic central bank and Icelandic FSA have approved sale of shares in Vørur group to Arion banki of Iceland
* Says regulatory approval from Icelandic competition authorities is still pending
* Says winding up of corporate banking activities in Denmark is progressing to plan
* Expects to settle corporate loans at book value of about 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.43 million) in first six months of 2016
* Does not expect to receive final approval from competition authorities by end of June, which means transaction is expected to close in H2
* Intends to propose that bank distribute dividend in amount to be based on relative increase in group's total capital from sale
* Expected overall dividend distribution is expected to amount to about 300 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/28KzFDV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5602 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 92,958 dinars versus loss 237,047 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jGUdgz) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)