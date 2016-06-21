Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 21 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Signed agreement with Spilnu.dk, online slots brand in Denmark
* Says will provide its full generic Live Casino games offering - Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Casino Hold'em - as well as its Danish Roulette live table, to Spilnu
* New Spilnu live casino service is expected to go live by end of summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)